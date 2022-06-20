WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 20

1 of 2

Raw opened with Bianca Belair coming to the ring to inform us that Rhea Ripley would be unable to challenge her for the Raw women's title at MITB. She announced the five competitors who be in a Fatal 5-Way to find a new challenger.

This led to Liv Morgan, Carmella, Asuka, Lynch and Alexa Bliss coming out to say a few words before the match got started. Asuka and Lynch took each other out of the ring while the other three women stayed in.

This bout was basically a series of different combinations of opponents with the occasional multi-woman spot with three or more competitors. It was the usual setup for this kind of match. Most of the time, only two people were in the ring at the same time.

We saw some good athleticism and creative spots, but something about it kept this from going from good to great. Maybe they played it too safe. Maybe there were too many moving parts. It's hard to say.

Carmella ended up scoring the win with a superkick to Morgan to earn herself a title shot.

Grade: B-

Notable Moments and Observations