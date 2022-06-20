WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 20June 20, 2022
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 20
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on June 20.
The buildup continued this week for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view with more qualifying bouts to see who would compete in the titular ladder matches at the event.
We also saw Elias return to Raw for the first time in several months to reunite with his brother Ezekiel for a special concert.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's Raw.
Asuka vs. Morgan vs. Lynch vs. Bliss vs. Carmella
- It was nice to see referee Tim White receive a memorial graphic. He was part of some big matches and moments during his career.
- The pair of sunglasses Lynch wore this week were surprisingly normal. They were a little big, but not as outlandish as some of her other recent fashion choices.
- The spot where two people roll around the ring trying to reverse an inside cradle only works in some situations. It felt unnecessary here.
- This might be one of the first times Belair sat at ringside for a match and did not get attacked or have someone thrown into her.
- Carmella has a decent superkick.
Raw opened with Bianca Belair coming to the ring to inform us that Rhea Ripley would be unable to challenge her for the Raw women's title at MITB. She announced the five competitors who be in a Fatal 5-Way to find a new challenger.
This led to Liv Morgan, Carmella, Asuka, Lynch and Alexa Bliss coming out to say a few words before the match got started. Asuka and Lynch took each other out of the ring while the other three women stayed in.
This bout was basically a series of different combinations of opponents with the occasional multi-woman spot with three or more competitors. It was the usual setup for this kind of match. Most of the time, only two people were in the ring at the same time.
We saw some good athleticism and creative spots, but something about it kept this from going from good to great. Maybe they played it too safe. Maybe there were too many moving parts. It's hard to say.
Carmella ended up scoring the win with a superkick to Morgan to earn herself a title shot.
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations
Riddle vs. Omos
- Riddle is not a small dude, so when somebody like Omos makes him look tiny, you really get an idea of just how big Omos is.
- Riddle basically hit Jeff Hardy's Whisper in the Wind at one point. Omos barely stumbled backward.
- Seth Rollins and Riddle as a feud seems like a good next move for both men. No matter who comes out on top, the fans will get some good matches out of it.
After we got a recap of Riddle vs. Roman Reigns from SmackDown, The Bro came to the ring to give a promo and face Omos for a spot in the men's MITB match.
For once, it felt like Riddle was trying to give a semi-serious promo. The stoner humor was kept to a minimum, so he came across as being more focused than ever before.
When the match began, Riddle ran right at the giant in an attempt to catch him off guard. It worked for a few moments, but one big slam from Omos put him down.
After a decent fight, Omos scored the win to earn a spot at MITB. Putting Omos in the ring with guys like Riddle is a good move. They can do a bunch of their big spots and the giant can just catch them and throw them around. Giants just work better with guys who are not powerhouses in their own right.
Grade: C+
Notable Moments and Observations