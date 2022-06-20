WWE Rumors on Sasha Banks, Bobby Lashley, Theory, R-Truth and Superstars Upset at Raw

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Uncertainty Continues Regarding Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks has been released by WWE. Or she hasn't. No one really knows anything besides the fact WWE has not come out and disputed reports of her departure from the company.

Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. first reported Banks' departure last Wednesday. WWE has not refuted or confirmed the report when contacted by multiple outlets attempting to confirm Giri's story, which has since received confirmation from a Reddit insider with a history of correct reporting and WrestleVotes.

Fightful Select has not been able to confirm Banks' release and spoke to several talents who said it has not been made official internally. Banks remains listed on WWE's official roster.

That said, if Banks were not released or at least working on her release from the company, it would stand to reason that WWE would have nixed the speculation outright. Banks has not been seen on television since walking out of Monday Night Raw with her tag team partner Naomi over frustration with booking.

The women were stripped of their tag team titles and suspended indefinitely; neither has been mentioned on WWE programming in weeks. WWE also digitally removed a sign referencing Banks from Friday Night's SmackDown broadcast.

Kazeem Famuyide of The Ringer's Masked Man Show and MSG Network previously reported in May that the contracts of Banks and Naomi were set to expire within two months.

It's unclear if WWE plans to use the suspension as a way of freezing their contracts.

R-Truth Reportedly Booked for Theory-Lashley Segment

The pose-down between Bobby Lashley and Theory apparently had some more comedic elements in its original draft.

Fightful Select reported R-Truth was originally booked to interrupt the segment, but plans changed and he was not utilized.

Instead, the segment ended when Theory sprayed Lashley with baby oil after fans favored the babyface All Mighty.

It seems likely Theory and Lashley will blow this feud off with a match at the Money in the Bank live event set for July 2.

The overwhelming odds are R-Truth will not be involved in that segment either.

Superstars Frustrated With Long Wait Times Between Matches

If you've watched WWE programming of late, you'll notice there is typically at least one segment per night that goes as follows:

1) Superstar makes entrance.

2) Cut to commercial.

3) Come back to video package/recap segment.

4) Second superstar makes entrance.

5) Cut to commerical.

6. Match actually commences.

One particularly egregious example of time padding saw Liv Morgan have to wait 19 minutes from her entrance to the beginning of her match.

Fightful Select reported wrestlers have expressed frustration at the long wait times, but it's not expected to change anytime soon. WWE informed talent the waits were put in place to "improve the show flow."

That's a statement both fans and the wrestlers themselves clearly disagree with.

