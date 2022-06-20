Michael Jordan's UNC Debut Ticket to Be Auctioned, Believed to Be Only 1 in the World

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The only known ticket remaining in existence from Michael Jordan's North Carolina debut is up for auction.

Heritage Auctions says the bidding for the 1981 matchup between UNC and Kansas could go for up to $10,000 at auction.

The verified ticket received a 1 out of 10 grade from PSA because it's been torn and has obvious signs of wear over the years, but it's the only graded ticket available from that game.

Jordan scored 12 points in his debut, helping lead the Tar Heels to a 74-67 victory.

Heritage Auctions notes that Jordan tickets have become increasingly popular in the sports collectibles world. A ticket from his 1984 Chicago Bulls debut went for $99,000 in February, and the only full ticket from that game went for $468,000.