X

Pirates' Jack Suwinski 1st MLB Rookie with 3-Home Run Game That Includes Walk-Off HR

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 20, 2022

Justin Berl/Getty Images

It's been a disappointing season for the 26-39 Pittsburgh Pirates, but rookie Jack Suwinski provided a bright spot during Sunday's 4-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

The left fielder went 3-for-3 with three home runs, three RBI and a walk, with the final long ball winning the game in walk-off fashion. He made some history in the process, becoming the first rookie in Major League Baseball history to hit three homers and a walk-off in the same game.

Pittsburgh Pirates @Pirates

Just in case you wanted to watch all three of Jack’s home runs again. <a href="https://t.co/9MybKcNmVB">pic.twitter.com/9MybKcNmVB</a>

"It's just unbelievable," Suwinski said, per Justice delos Santos of MLB.com. "To do it on Father's Day with my dad here, I know it means a lot to him, and it means a lot to me, just the amount that he's done for me. He's always been there. Just being able to share that, knowing he's here, it's awesome. It's hard to describe."

Pittsburgh Pirates @Pirates

Tim Suwinski was here to see his son hit three home runs on Father's Day! 🥺 <a href="https://t.co/P8gYENK7WY">pic.twitter.com/P8gYENK7WY</a>

Pittsburgh has now won two of its last four games, which is a positive development after losing the previous nine.

Suwinski will look to keep things rolling during a four-game set against the Chicago Cubs that starts Monday.

Video Play Button
✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.