Pirates' Jack Suwinski 1st MLB Rookie with 3-Home Run Game That Includes Walk-Off HR

Justin Berl/Getty Images

It's been a disappointing season for the 26-39 Pittsburgh Pirates, but rookie Jack Suwinski provided a bright spot during Sunday's 4-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

The left fielder went 3-for-3 with three home runs, three RBI and a walk, with the final long ball winning the game in walk-off fashion. He made some history in the process, becoming the first rookie in Major League Baseball history to hit three homers and a walk-off in the same game.

"It's just unbelievable," Suwinski said, per Justice delos Santos of MLB.com. "To do it on Father's Day with my dad here, I know it means a lot to him, and it means a lot to me, just the amount that he's done for me. He's always been there. Just being able to share that, knowing he's here, it's awesome. It's hard to describe."

Pittsburgh has now won two of its last four games, which is a positive development after losing the previous nine.

Suwinski will look to keep things rolling during a four-game set against the Chicago Cubs that starts Monday.