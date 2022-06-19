Mets Rumors: Max Scherzer Could Return from Oblique Injury Next Sunday vs. Marlins

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The New York Mets might get one of their aces back soon.

Max Scherzer hasn't pitched since May 18 because of an oblique injury, but Jon Heyman and Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post reported next Sunday's matchup against the Miami Marlins is in "consideration" for a return game.

The potential return is dependent on things going well in a minor league rehab start Tuesday.

Scherzer is ahead of schedule and recently received a platelet-rich plasma injection. New York initially said the right-hander was expected to miss six to eight weeks with the "moderate to high-grade internal" strain, and a Sunday return would mark five-and-a-half weeks.

Yet he stressed caution with a rehab start looming.

"The reality is I can very easily have a rehab start, have it be tight and want to actually do it again before I go into a game," Scherzer said Thursday. "I'm very aware of working through this injury, really focused on not having a setback."

The Mets are in first place in the National League East at 44-24 despite a number of injuries to their starting rotation.

Jacob deGrom has not pitched this season because of a right shoulder injury, and Tylor Megill is currently out with a right shoulder strain. It is a testament to the team's depth that it is still 5.5 games ahead of the defending champion Atlanta Braves in the division race.

Having Scherzer healthy for the stretch run and playoffs is more important than the immediate future given his status as one of the best pitchers of his generation.

He has three Cy Young awards, eight All-Star selections and a World Series crown on his resume and could be in position to add to it come October if the Mets continue to play at such an elevated level.