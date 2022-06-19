Ronda Rousey, Natalya Bash Each Other on Twitter Ahead of WWE Money in the Bank Match

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Things are getting personal in the rivalry between Ronda Rousey and Natalya.

The WWE superstars exchanged personal blows on Twitter as they continue building their feud ahead of Money in the Bank.

Rousey and Natalya are close friends outside of WWE, so these personal barbs are almost certainly being done in kayfabe.

That said, the best rivalries are often built with a grain of truth, and Natalya may be referencing the fact that in 2013 Rousey posted a video on her Twitter account that claimed the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting was a hoax.

Rousey and Natalya are set to face off for the SmackDown women's championship at next month's Money in the Bank premium live event. Given how cutting these posts have become on social media, don't be surprised if they keep ratcheting things up over the next couple weeks.

