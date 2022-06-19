Rockets Rumors: Houston Considers Keeping Boban Marjanovic After Christian Wood Trade

Chris Gardner/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets might be rebuilding, but they haven't ruled out finding a role for veteran center Boban Marjanovic ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Houston is reportedly sending Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks for Marjanovic, Marquese Chriss, Trey Burke and Sterling Brown and the No. 26 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

The Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen reported Saturday the Rockets "are not expected" to keep Chriss, Burke and Brown but "are weighing keeping Marjanovic as one of the center options they are considering."

ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported the Rockets sought to trade Wood because it would allow for Alperen Sengun to receive more playing time. Houston might add another young frontcourt star with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft as well.

Beyond standing in Sengun's way, Wood will turn 27 in September and is on an expiring contract. He didn't fit with the Rockets' timeline since they're still years away from contention.

While Marjanovic clearly isn't a long-term piece of Houston's future, he would provide depth behind Sengun and offer some leadership to a young, developing roster.

The 7'3" big man averaged 5.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.3 blocks over 8.2 minutes per game in his three years with the Mavericks. Even in a limited role, there's no question he can be a disruptive presence on the floor.

Marjanovic's frame alone will give Houston something different. Sengun is the only player on the roster who's 6'10" or taller.

From the Rockets' perspective, the Wood trade was clearly about snagging a first-round pick, but they might be able to wring some additional value from the transaction.