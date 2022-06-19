WWE Rumors: Top Star Calls Vince McMahon's SmackDown Promo Tone-Deaf and Embarrassing

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It turns out fans weren't the only ones who felt Vince McMahon should have stayed off television amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Fightful Select (via WrestlingInc) reported several members of the WWE locker room were displeased with McMahon's appearance on SmackDown, with one wrestler calling the appearance "tone-deaf and embarrassing."

McMahon appeared at the opening of Friday's SmackDown and addressed the crowd but did not discuss the allegations that led to him stepping down as chairman and CEO of WWE. The 76-year-old instead seemingly made the appearance in an act of defiance, finishing his short promo by tossing his microphone out of the ring.

“I’m happy it didn’t last long, so I didn’t have to sit through whatever bulls--t he was going to say," a former wrestler told Fightful. "But it shows that he has no accountability, especially when something is directly his fault.”

WWE's board of directors is currently investigating McMahon and head of talent relations John Laurinaitis for misconduct related to the employment of a former paralegal.

Joe Palazzolo and Ted Mann of the Wall Street Journal broke the news of a $3 million settlement McMahon reached with the woman after the two allegedly had an affair. According to the report, McMahon increased the woman's salary from $100,000 to $200,000 when the affair began. He later assigned her to the desk of Laurinaitis as his assistant.

WWE has maintained the relationship was consensual.