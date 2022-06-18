Warriors' Stephen Curry in 'Very Rarified Air' After 4th NBA Title, Says Rudy Gobert

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Utah Jazz All-Star center Rudy Gobert praised Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry for winning his fourth career NBA championship this week.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Gobert gave Curry his props for leading the Dubs to their fourth title in eight seasons:

"He's definitely in the very rarified air," Gobert said. "He's at the top of the list, for sure."

Gobert went on to add, "I'm happy for him. I think he changed the game."

Curry played a huge role in the Warriors closing out the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, as he led all scorers with 34 points, securing the first NBA Finals MVP award of his career.

While the 34-year-old Curry was already among the all-time greats before winning his fourth championship, he undoubtedly cemented his place in that conversation.

Despite being an eight-time All-Star, two-time NBA MVP, two-time scoring champion and the NBA's all-time leader in three-point field goals made, Curry still had a gaping hole on his resume entering this year's playoffs.

When Curry won his first title, Andre Iguodala was given the NBA Finals MVP award because of the way he impressively held then-Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James in check.

Golden State signed Kevin Durant after losing to the Cavs in the Finals the following year, and KD went on to win the next two NBA Finals MVP awards.

Durant left after his third season with the Warriors, and the team went into a major downturn, largely because of injury issues.

With Curry missing most of the 2019-20 season and Klay Thompson missing all of it, the Warriors finished with the NBA's worst record on the heels of five consecutive NBA Finals appearances.

Curry returned and played at a high level the following season, but with Thompson out again, the Warriors narrowly missed the playoffs by losing a pair of play-in games.

The Dubs seemingly had a chip on their shoulder this season, however, going 53-29 and running their way through the Western Conference during the playoffs.

With the old core of Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green meshing well with newer additions such as Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., Jonathan Kuminga and others, the Warriors were perhaps the most complete team in the NBA this season.

Curry was the unquestioned leader, and he proved once and for all that he is capable of leading a team to a championship and being the best player on that team when it matters most.