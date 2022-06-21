WWE's Best Wrestler of 2022 So Far, Wardlow as AEW TNT Champion, More Quick Takes

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

From controversies and suspensions to potential departures and injures, it was a certainly a week to remember in wrestling—and one that will have important implications for a long time to come.

Despite Vince McMahon voluntarily stepping down as CEO and chairman of WWE on Friday until the investigation pertaining to his alleged executive misconduct concludes, nothing is expected to change creatively. That much was apparent at the end of SmackDown when Brock Lesnar returned yet again to confront Roman Reigns and rekindle that rivalry for the umpteenth time.

WWE should be using this time as an opportunity to experiment with new stars and storylines instead of sticking to the status quo. That said, even with several names out injured for the foreseeable future, a core group of elite athletes remain and one in particular has done an exceptional job of elevating the product all 2022 long.

Meanwhile in All Elite Wrestling, the road to Forbidden Door is reaching a fever pitch, though some of the most interesting angles right now have nothing to do with the event itself. Christian Cage's heel turn on Jungle Boy, which went down Wednesday night, is a prime example of that.

This installment of Quick Takes will look at the brilliant execution of Christian's betrayal, Wardlow setting his sights on TNT title gold, Happy Corbin potentially kicking off a feud with Pat McAfee, and more.