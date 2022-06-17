WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 17

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 17June 17, 2022
For the first time since unifying the top two prizes in sports entertainment at WrestleMania 38, Roman Reigns put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship up for grabs against Riddle in the main event of Friday Night SmackDown.
The return of The Head of the Table to the squared circle was not event the most noteworthy occurrence on the show as Mr. McMahon made his presence felt amid an off-screen investigation into alleged misconduct.
What did McMahon have to say to the WWE Universe and was Reigns able to retain his championship against a very game Riddle?
Find out now with this recap of the June 17 Fox broadcast.
Match Card
- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Riddle vs. Roman Reigns
- Mr. McMahon appearance
- Last Laugh Match: Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin
- Debut of Max Dupri and Maximum Male Models
Mr. McMahon Kicked Off SmackDown; Riddle Promo
- The pop for McMahon upon his entrance was...a choice.
- Riddle vowed to play Orton's "Voices" theme if (and when) he wins the title in tonight's main event.
"No Chance in Hell" played and Mr. McMahon powerwalked his way to the ring before cutting the most anticlimactic promo of all time. Reflective of the product at times, it was a bunch of hype for absolutely nothing.
Riddle entered the arena next for a promo on Roman Reigns and their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match later in the show. WWE's production team, knowing better than to leave the heavy lifting of the promo up to The Original Bro, aired an admittedly strong video package to put the main event over.
An ode to Randy Orton and a fiery conclusion wrapped up a promo segment that went entirely too long for Riddle to carry on his own. This badly needed Reigns, Paul Heyman, The Usos, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn or literally anyone else to help elevate it.
Riddle's unabashed love for Orton is fun, and he did reveal that the future Hall of Famer will undergo surgery soon, but this definitely felt like an entire segment that could have been condensed to a backstage promo with Kayla Braxton rather than something out in front of the audience.
Grade
F for the McMahon appearance, C for Riddle's promo
Top Moments
The Last Laugh: Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin
- Samantha Irvin announced Moss from Minneapolis, drawing a huge ovation and ensuring a certain level of heat for the match throughout.
- McAfee compared Corbin to Jurassic World: Dominion, claiming both believed they would be bangers but were, in fact, not.
- After the match, Corbin cut a promo on McAfee, taking exception to his weekly criticisms.
- "Will you help me laugh this jabroni the hell out of Minneapolis, Minnesota?!" McAfee implored the audience.
The match billed for a week as the first-ever Last Laugh match was, in reality, just another singles bout between Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin. There was no special stipulation, nor was there any increased intensity based on this being a feud-ender.
Instead, it was a basic match that saw Corbin dominate, only for Moss to fight his way back into the match and end things with two, consecutive Punchline finishers.
The match was fine for what it was, and the crowd was hot, but there was no reason whatsoever for this to exist. The feud ended at Hell in a Cell, with Moss' definitive victory over Corbin, but WWE opted to run it into the ground with one more showdown.
The post-match confrontation between Corbin and Pat McAfee suggests there might be a match between the two sooner rather than later. And therein lies the problem: we know what Corbin is up to next and that feud will generate considerable attention across social media, but what about Moss?
Where does the guy who was decisively booked to win the feud go from here?
Perhaps that was the question WWE Creative should have answered here.
At least McAfee vs. Corbin will be creative gold from a promo standpoint if nothing else.
Grade
C+
Top Moments
New Day vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky
- Natalya cut a backstage promo touting the Sharpshooter she applied to Ronda Rousey last week, revealing the SmackDown women's champion is not there tonight and vowing to win the title when they clash.
- New Day entered, then there was a SmackDown rewind clip from 2002. Mahal and Shanky arrived and the show went to a second commercial break, all before the match ever started. All said and done, New Day was in the squared circle for approximately one whole "Edge vs. Randy Orton WrestleMania 36 match" before the bell ever rang.
- Woods played the Final Fantasy theme and Shanky danced. Insert cringe emoji here.
New Day battled Jinder Mahal and Shanky next in a match that had nothing to do with elevating the tag team division and everything to do with presenting the new dancing element of the latter's persona.
The action was nondescript before Xavier Woods played his trombone, motivating Shanky to stop beating on Kofi Kingston and begin dancing. From there, Kingston rocked Mahal with Trouble in Paradise for the pinfall victory.
A bigger indictment of this segment than the ridiculous dancing nonsense? The fact that there were two former WWE champions involved (Kingston and Mahal) and neither was treated like one. Everyone, including the big man, is better than this.
This was bad comedy and a sub-par match, all in the name of getting over a gimmick that is about as entertaining as watching paint dry.
At least there is some creative effort put into Shanky. The same cannot be said about half of the locker room.
Grade
D
Top Moments