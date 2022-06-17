WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 17

3 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The match billed for a week as the first-ever Last Laugh match was, in reality, just another singles bout between Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin. There was no special stipulation, nor was there any increased intensity based on this being a feud-ender.

Instead, it was a basic match that saw Corbin dominate, only for Moss to fight his way back into the match and end things with two, consecutive Punchline finishers.

The match was fine for what it was, and the crowd was hot, but there was no reason whatsoever for this to exist. The feud ended at Hell in a Cell, with Moss' definitive victory over Corbin, but WWE opted to run it into the ground with one more showdown.

The post-match confrontation between Corbin and Pat McAfee suggests there might be a match between the two sooner rather than later. And therein lies the problem: we know what Corbin is up to next and that feud will generate considerable attention across social media, but what about Moss?

Where does the guy who was decisively booked to win the feud go from here?

Perhaps that was the question WWE Creative should have answered here.

At least McAfee vs. Corbin will be creative gold from a promo standpoint if nothing else.

Grade

C+

Top Moments