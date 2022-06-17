Warriors' Steph Curry to Have Jersey Retired by Davidson After Graduating This Summer

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

It's a good time to be Stephen Curry.

One day after Curry won his fourth NBA championship, Davidson athletic director Chris Clunie announced the school will retire his No. 30 jersey at an Aug. 31 ceremony.

The announcement comes on the same day that head basketball coach Bob McKillop announced he was stepping down after 33 seasons.

Curry played three seasons for the Wildcats from 2006 to '09. He was named Southern Conference Player of the Year twice and earned consensus All-American honors in 2007-08 (second team) and 2008-09 (first team).

The 2008 NCAA tournament was Curry's breakout moment on a national stage. He led Davidson to a 29-7 overall record and earned the No. 10 seed in the Midwest Region.

The Wildcats advanced to the Elite Eight with wins over Gonzaga, Georgetown and Wisconsin before losing to eventual national champion Kansas. Curry averaged 32.0 points, 3.5 assists and 3.3 steals per game during that tournament run.

Curry is the school's all-time leader in points (2,635), three-point field goals (414) and three-point percentage (41.2).

After a successful three-year run at Davidson, Curry was selected No. 7 overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 2009 NBA draft. He has gone on to lead the franchise to four titles, won two NBA MVP awards and earned his first NBA Finals MVP award in 2022.