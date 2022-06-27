Lightning 2022 Free Agents, Draft Targets, Offseason Guide After NHL Stanley Cup Loss

0 of 3

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Lightning were eliminated from the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 2-1 loss in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.

It was an upsetting loss for the Bolts, who were looking to become the first team to win three straight championships since the New York Islanders won four straight from 1980-83.

However, while the Bolts had a solid season overall, they didn't have the greatest roster on paper compared to years past. The team had to make some sacrifices in order to remain under the salary cap, and that meant parting ways with players like Tyler Johnson and Yanni Gourde.

That said, let’s take a look at Tampa Bay’s free agents, some draft targets and what to expect moving forward.