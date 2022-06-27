Avalanche 2022 Free Agents, Draft Targets, Offseason Guide After NHL Stanley Cup Win

0 of 3

Mark Stahl/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Colorado Avalanche won the 2022 Stanley Cup Final with a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Sunday's Game 6.

It was a thrilling end to the season for the Avalanche, which were the best team in the Western Conference throughout the regular season. They topped the Central Division with a 56-19-7 record and looked primed to make a deep playoff run.

With another season done, it's back to the drawing board for general manager Joe Sakic, who will try to add more pieces around Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar for a repeat run.

Let's take a look at Colorado's free agents, some draft targets and what to expect moving forward.