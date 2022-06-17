Davidson's Bob McKillop Retiring; Coached Steph Curry's March Madness Run

Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Bob McKillop's 33-season run as head men's basketball coach at Davidson has come to an end.

The 71-year-old announced his retirement Friday.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, who played for the Wildcats from 2006 to 2009, thanked his college coach for the impact he made on his life:

