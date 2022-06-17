Draymond Green: 'Wouldn't Surprise Me' to See Celtics Win NBA Title Soon

Elsa/Getty Images

Draymond Green showed respect to the Boston Celtics on his podcast after the Golden State Warriors clinched the NBA title on Thursday:

"You have to give them a lot of credit," Green said (26:20 mark). "That team ain't going nowhere. That team will be back. You better believe that team will be back."

The Celtics led the Warriors 2-1 early in the NBA Finals, but three straight wins helped Golden State claim its fourth championship in eight years. However, Green still believes Boston has a bright future.

"It wouldn't surprise me if we see this team sometime in the near future—when we're done—win a championship," the forward said (27:40). "They got it. They're not weak. They're not soft. They got scoring, they got the defense, they got the bigs."

Green said the only difference in the series was that the Celtics "ran out of gas."

The Celtics and their fans didn't exactly love Green during the series. The crowd directed some expletive-filled chants at the forward, while he had a few confrontations with players on the court.

The veteran still praised the team afterward, noting its young core and the work of big men Robert Williams III and Grant Williams.

Boston is set up well for the future with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both under 26 years old and under contract for at least two more years. Robert Williams and Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart also represent key parts of the core going forward.

After an impressive run through the Eastern Conference playoffs, featuring wins over the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat, the Celtics are clearly a team to beat in 2022-23.