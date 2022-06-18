Top Fresh Faces WWE Must Push in the Absence of Cody Rhodes and Sasha Banks

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Injuries, departures and scattered schedules have left WWE with a major roster depth issue heading into the summer season.

This is typically the time of year the company likes to bring back big names and stack their shows with star power. However, with multiple main-eventers expected to miss the remainder of the year, both the men's and women's divisions will be directly affected.

Cody Rhodes underwent surgery for a torn pectoral muscle earlier this month and will be out approximately nine months, per WWE. Meanwhile, Sasha Banks' exit could be imminent based on a recent report from Raj Giri from WrestlingInc.com after she walked out of Raw last month.

That's in addition to Randy Orton's timetable for a return to the ring being unknown and Roman Reigns' appearances becoming much less frequent. WWE desperately needs fresh faces on both SmackDown and Raw right now, and it's not as if they don't have a wealth of talent to choose from to push.

These are some promising prospects (all having debuted on the main roster within the last three years) the promotion should attempt to feature more prominently in the absence of the aforementioned headliners.