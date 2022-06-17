Stock Up, Stock Down for WWE and AEW's Most Notable Stars

3 of 5

It is almost unfathomable that a multi-time world champion such as Seth Rollins could see his stock rise any more than it already has, but no one has been as consistently responsible for the sheer volume of bangers over the last 12 months as The Visionary.

Arguably the best wrestler in the world at this point, his excellence between the ropes was most recently on display at Hell in a Cell, when he and Cody Rhodes delivered a five-star classic despite the latter having suffered a torn pectoral muscle.

Even before then, dating back a year, the self-proclaimed revolutionary tore the house down with Edge in a trio of Match of the Year candidates. In the lead-in to WrestleMania 38, he did not even have an announced opponent but somehow managed to become the centerpiece of brand, working with the likes of Bobby Lashley and Kevin Owens in show-stealing bouts.

Then there was the superb mind-screw of a feud with Roman Reigns, in which he gleefully toyed with his former Shield teammate and nearly dethroned The Head of the Table at the Royal Rumble in January.

Everything Rollins has touched since the start of 2021 has turned to gold. Simply slapping the 'MVP' label on him would be too easy. He's not valuable. He is invaluable.

Rollins has hit a level in which he could easily drop the heel shtick tomorrow and become the company's best babyface if he wanted to. His work as the lead heel on Monday nights, though, has been so brilliant that it is difficult to imagine him dropping the obnoxious laugh, disingenuous words and gaudy wardrobe to assume the role of a good guy.

Rollins is on the roll of a lifetime. He has achieved Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart status in which every time he sets foot inside the squared circle, fans know they are about to witness the best match on the card. He is going to set the bar incredibly high for everyone else to try and eclipse.

The Visionary is the best of WWE in 2022, both from a character and in-ring standpoint, and that makes his stock higher than anyone else's on this list.