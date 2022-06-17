Warriors' Steve Kerr: 2022 NBA Finals Was Steph Curry's 'Crowning Achievement'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that the team's fourth NBA championship in eight seasons stands as star point guard Stephen Curry's "crowning achievement."

"[Stephen Curry] reminds me of Tim Duncan," Kerr said, per Ben Golliver of the Washington Post.

"From a humanity standpoint, from a talent standpoint, humility, confidence, it's a wonderful combination that makes everyone want to win for him. Without him, none of this happens. To me, this is his crowning achievement."

Kerr's Curry-Duncan comparison comes with firsthand knowledge, as the Dubs coach played with Hall of Famer Tim Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs for four seasons, winning two NBA titles.

This championship also caps a long four-year road between titles for the Warriors. The 2018-19 season ended with an NBA Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors in which Kevin Durant sat all but 12 minutes due to injury.

KD left for the Brooklyn Nets in free agency the following summer. In 2019-20, the Warriors were snakebit by injuries and collapsed to a 15-50 mark. They bounced back to make the play-in tournament in 2020-21 but fell short of the playoffs.

The return to the NBA's title perch was completed this year, however, thanks to Curry's continued excellence, the return of Klay Thompson from injury, breakout performances from Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole and Draymond Green's versatility on both ends.

It's arguably the team's most impressive title given the long road back from a few years ago, and Curry once again stands atop the NBA landscape after winning his first-ever Bill Russell Trophy as the NBA Finals MVP.