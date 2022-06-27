The Real Winners and Losers From 2022 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Card

0 of 6

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling came together to put on a show like no other. Forbidden Door was a special show from its first announcement, promising many dream match-ups.

While the card on paper was not what was hoped for, the execution was absolutely everything fans could have hoped for. A hot crowd in Chicago got to see many of the greatest wrestlers in the world compete.

No matter where these stars landed on the card, they brought everything to their performances, putting on matches as good as anything this year.

Since it was never about AEW vs. NJPW but rather highlighting the talent of both promotions, both promotions won big by showcasing their best talent on a show that could genuinely outshine the best of both companies individually.

Multiple stars walked out of this show as big winners from Jon Moxley and Pac to FTR while very few could be truly considered losers.

