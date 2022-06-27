The Real Winners and Losers From 2022 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Card

The Real Winners and Losers From 2022 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door CardJune 27, 2022
All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling came together to put on a show like no other. Forbidden Door was a special show from its first announcement, promising many dream match-ups.
While the card on paper was not what was hoped for, the execution was absolutely everything fans could have hoped for. A hot crowd in Chicago got to see many of the greatest wrestlers in the world compete.
No matter where these stars landed on the card, they brought everything to their performances, putting on matches as good as anything this year.
Since it was never about AEW vs. NJPW but rather highlighting the talent of both promotions, both promotions won big by showcasing their best talent on a show that could genuinely outshine the best of both companies individually.
Multiple stars walked out of this show as big winners from Jon Moxley and Pac to FTR while very few could be truly considered losers.
Winner: Shota Umino
AEW fans may not be too familiar with Shota Umino. He has spent time with Jon Moxley as his support in NJPW, but he has not gotten many opportunities to work solo in NJPW, let alone AEW.
He showed out throughout this match, particularly the highlight of the final sequence of the match. While he may have been pinned in the end, Chris Jericho gave The Shooter a lot throughout the action.
Kevin Kelly put over Umino as a future main eventer for NJPW. He may not be there yet as he is still on excursion at Revolution Pro Wrestling, but this was a step in the right direction.
If AEW is going to continue to grow its relationship with NJPW, it would be a smart move to let Umino work dates for AEW during his excursion. He clearly has captured the attention of the audience.
He would be a great honorary member of The Blackpool Combat Club where Mox can continue to help him find his character.
Winner: FTR
FTR may be the best tag team in the world, and both Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have only added to that legacy. The team now holds tag team gold for NJPW, Ring of Honor and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.
However, it is far more than that. Every time FTR steps in the ring, the two men shine. Their triple threat tag team match with Roppongi Vice and the former IWGP tag team champions Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan was an epic that was far better than anyone could have expected it to be.
Harwood has been so good in singles action that there is an argument to be made that he is the wrestler of the year for AEW. However, it was Wheeler that stood out after Harwood was taken out of the action early, only returning late.
At this point, FTR has reached such a level in AEW that it is only right that Harwood and Wheeler become AEW tag team champions again, making them the first team in history to hold AEW, IWGP, ROH and AAA gold at the same time.
Winner: Pac
As massive as AEW's roster currently may be, few left can claim to have been with the company since its inception. Pac was one of the biggest original signings for the company, yet injuries and travel issues have kept him away from gold.
That changed at Forbidden Door. He overcame a massive field, including his rival Malakai Black, to become the first-ever All Atlantic champion.
While Miro and Black could make good arguments as to why they should win here, The Bastard had the best one. He has stuck with AEW through so much and finally earned an accolade that can never be taken away from him.
He will always be the first man to capture AEW's newest title. Even if Black were to take it from him shortly, he will remain the very first.
Pac is one of the absolute best wrestlers in AEW. He will have great matches with anyone that steps up to him and help craft the legacy of AEW's newest title.
Loser: The Young Bucks
On a night of great wrestling, The Young Bucks may have had the worst match of the night. It was fun enough but a clear step down from a series of incredible performances.
Matt and Nick Jackson were a vital element in creating the future of wrestling that led to Forbidden Door. Many would have expected them to be more heavily featured. Instead, they were left in an eight-man tag that was forced to become a trios tag at the last minute.
Even the story of the match was taken from the currently injured reDRagon. Darby Allin and Sting wanted to hurt Kyle O'Reilly but settled for The Young Bucks and El Phantasmo.
It was an anticlimactic night for one of the best tag teams in the world. Especially on the night FTR won more tag gold, Matt and Nick felt wasted.
Loser: AEW for Its Continued Injury Issues
While AEW may have had a great night overall, the injuries continued to pile up. CM Punk and Bryan Danielson were the biggest names that missed the card, but so many more were also kept out of the action.
On the night, Dax Harwood may have injured his shoulder, forcing him to walk out during the contest. It is unclear how serious it was since he did return, though he is not completely healthy no matter what.
Adam Cole also went down hard during the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match, forcing a modified finish. He was able to walk out under his own power, but it is still likely he will need to spend some time recovering after this show.
It is possible more wrestlers were also injured during an action-packed night. Only time will tell what comes of that. It is a credit to everyone involved as they put their bodies on the line to create a great show, knowing injuries are always possible.
Winner: Jon Moxley
No one established the relationship between AEW and NJPW more than Jon Moxley. When The Death Rider left WWE, he decided he wanted to work with both companies, and he made sure that he could.
Even when the companies have struggled to work together, Mox remained a neutral party, working for both. While his opponent at Forbidden Door, Hiroshi Tanahashi, may have coined the phrase that defined this show, The Death Rider made more of the opportunity than anyone else.
When CM Punk was injured, no one but Mox was better to represent the company as AEW world champion in the interim. Even if a surprise result could have sparked more attention on the company, AEW trusted the man that helped the company rise to this moment.
He defeated The Ace in an exciting and memorable main event, proving his value to AEW and NJPW. He will likely go on to defend the interim title in both promotions as long as they allow it.
The future of AEW is with The Death Rider, and he could very well prove himself more valuable in that spot than even The Best in the World this summer.