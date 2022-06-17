MLB Trade Rumors: Madison Bumgarner Offers Would Be Entertained by Diamondbacks

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

It appears Madison Bumgarner could be available ahead of the August 2 trade deadline.

The Arizona Diamondbacks would field offers for the veteran left-hander, a rival executive told Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The team would also entertain offers for outfielder David Peralta and right-hander Zach Davies.

While the Diamondbacks will entertain offers for Bumgarner, one general manager told Heyman that the veteran's salary "may make him untradeable." He is making $23 million this season and will also make the same amount in 2023 before earning $14 million in 2024.

Arizona's pitching staff hasn't been great this season, posting a combined 4.22 ERA, which is one of the worst marks in the league. In addition, the Diamondbacks have dipped below .500 at 30-35 and are losing ground in the NL West standings, meaning a playoff run is unlikely with the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants leading the division.

That said, Bumgarner is having a solid season, which makes him an interesting trade candidate. While the 32-year-old is 2-6 in 13 starts, he's in the midst of his best season since 2019, posting a 3.50 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 45 strikeouts in 64.1 innings.

It's unclear which teams might be interested in acquiring Bumgarner. However, MLB Network's Jon Morosi mentioned last week that the St. Louis Cardinals, or a number of other contending teams, could be a fit for the veteran.

The Cardinals lead the NL Central with a 37-28 record, just 1.5 games ahead of the second place Milwaukee Brewers. If they want to make a deep postseason run, they could use another proven veteran arm behind Adam Wainwright.

Bumgarner could be that guy with more than 100 innings of postseason experience and three World Series titles to his name, all of which came during his 11 seasons with the Giants.

That said, there's still plenty of time until the trade deadline, and a lot could change over the next month and a half. We'll just have to wait and see if the Diamondbacks part ways with Bumgarner.