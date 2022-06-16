NBA Trade Rumors: Wizards 'Really High On' Jaden Ivey, Discussing Kings' No. 4 Pick

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Washington Wizards have reportedly discussed a trade that would allow them to move up in the first round of the 2022 NBA draft and select Purdue guard Jaden Ivey.

According to Wizards insider Quinton Mayo, Washington is "really high" on Ivey and has "spent a significant amount of time discussing possible trade packages" to move up to the No. 4 overall pick in order to take him.

The Sacramento Kings own the fourth overall pick in the draft, while the Wizards are currently slated to pick 10th.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.