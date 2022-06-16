Sasha Banks Rumors: Conflicting Reports WWE Star Has Been Released amid Suspension

Source: WWE.com

There are conflicting reports about Sasha Banks' status with WWE.

Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com reported hearing that Banks has been released by the company.

Per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE "hadn't heard" that Banks was released when asked about it.

Sapp noted that WWE talent relations "didn't seem to know" about the status of The Boss.

Michael Cole announced on the May 20 episode of Friday Night SmackDown that Banks and Naomi were indefinitely suspended by WWE. The duo also vacated the WWE women's tag team championships.

The decision came after the company issued a statement about Banks and Naomi walking out during the May 16 episode of Raw because of Banks' issues with "creative ideas pitched" for the show.

In addition to their suspensions, WWE removed Banks' and Naomi's merchandise from its online shop.

On the May 19 episode of The Masked Man Show podcast (h/t Eric Mutter of WrestlingInc.com), former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide said he heard both women's contracts "were set to expire within the next two months already."

There are conflicting reports about whether WWE has the ability to freeze the contracts for both Superstars while they are suspended.

WWE has frozen contracts in the past when Superstars weren't being used as onscreen characters for the company.

The most notable recent example of this was Daniel Bryan, when he reportedly tried to give his notice in 2016 but was told he was unable to do so because WWE kept his deal frozen. The former WWE champion retired from in-ring competition because of injuries.

Bryan was eventually brought back to WWE television in July 2016 as SmackDown general manager. He was cleared to return as a wrestler in 2018 and spent three more years in WWE before departing in 2021 to join AEW.

Banks is one of the most important Superstars in WWE over the past decade. She was among the first female Superstars called up in the summer of 2015 when WWE started treating women's wrestling with the same level of care and sincerity as the men.

During her 10-year run with the company, Banks has won seven singles titles and is a three-time tag team champion. She headlined Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 in April 2021, dropping the SmackDown women's title to Bianca Belair.

