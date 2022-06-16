Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Sasha Banks, Unified Title and More

1 of 4

Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc reported late Wednesday night that former Raw, Smackdown and NXT women's champion Sasha Banks has been released from her contract with WWE.

Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE over creative frustrations during the May 16 episode of Raw and were immediately suspended without pay. Updates regarding the situation were few and far between, but the company worked overtime to paint The Boss and her teammate as unprofessional and having let down the fans.

It became clear fairly quickly that something had to happen and if Giri's sources are correct, it's the worst possible outcome for WWE.

Banks is the definition of a "star," yet she has repeatedly received unsatisfactory pushes that end unceremoniously or are not met with the creative efforts someone of her stature demands.

If the 30-year-old is finished with the company, WWE will have managed to let a mainstream star walk away.

Banks has the credibility of having appeared on the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, was featured in the opening for the 2022 College Football Championship game and was all over social media during the week of WrestleMania 38.

Talent like Banks does not grow on trees and merely throwing every available women's wrestler on the show and hoping one gets to be as perpetually over as The Boss is wishful thinking, to say the least.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful (h/t Liam Winnard of WrestleTalk) reported he was unable to confirm Giri's report with his own sources but there were no internal memos to have her removed from WWE.com.