Mets Rumors: Latest Injury Updates on Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The New York Mets are without their ace duo of Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, and it may be a while before either can return.

DeGrom, who has a stress reaction in his right scapula, will throw his fifth bullpen session Friday and still needs to make "several rehab starts" before he returns, per Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports.

Scherzer, meanwhile, will throw a simulated game Thursday before going on a rehab assignment. Rosenthal said Scherzer can "throw 100 percent right now" but doesn't know how often he can do it, or how long he could sustain it, as he recovers from a strained left oblique.

