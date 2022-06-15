Warriors' Steph Curry on Finals Trash Talk with Celtics Fans: 'I'm the Petty King'

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry is aware of the trash talk he's set to face from Boston Celtics fans in Thursday's Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden.

Referring to himself as the "petty king," Curry told reporters on Wednesday that trash talk is nothing new for him and he embraces the vitriol he receives from opposing fan bases:

The last time Curry was in front of the Boston crowd in Game 4, he torched the Celtics for 43 points to lead the Warriors to victory. He was visibly more animated than usual, celebrating and flexing as he splashed a barrage of three-pointers.

While fans might be able to get some players off their game by taunting them, Curry clearly uses their hatred as motivation. Boston fans would be wise to direct their trash talk elsewhere on Thursday.