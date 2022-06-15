Jaylen Brown Says Celtics 'Do Not Fear' Warriors Ahead of NBA Finals Game 6

Mercedes Oliver/NBAE via Getty Images

Though the Boston Celtics are on the brink of elimination ahead of Thursday's Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, guard Jaylen Brown said his team's confidence isn't shaken.

"We're looking to give it everything we've got. We are not scared. We do not fear the Golden State Warriors," Brown told reporters. "We want to come out and just play the best version of basketball that we can. We know it's a good team over there. We know they've done it before. But we have all the belief in ourselves."

The Celtics took a 2-1 series lead, but their last two losses could have been demoralizing, as turnovers and sloppy play were the reasons for their demise.

Boston is 0-6 this postseason when it commits 16 turnovers or more. Its star players have also struggled to find consistency throughout the series.

Brown had gotten off to a strong start, but his production has tailed off. In Monday's Game 5, he scored 18 points on 5-of-18 shooting and missing all five of his three-point attempts. He also committed five of the team's 18 turnovers.

Jayson Tatum hasn't been his usual self either, shooting 37.3 percent from the field.

Despite those struggles, Brown said he and his teammates are embracing their opportunity.

"Everything that we learned this year is like a badge of honor that we wear," he said. "We don't let it hang over our heads. We bounce back. We've been able to respond well all year. So, we're looking forward to the challenge."