Where Every 2022 NBA Finals Player Ranks So Far with Analytics

Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Five games into the 2022 NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors lead the Boston Celtics 3-2, and arguments about Finals MVP are starting to feel meaningless.

If the Warriors hold on, it's almost impossible to imagine anyone but Stephen Curry securing the honor.

Beyond the absurd basic numbers (30.6 points, 5.0 threes, 4.6 assist, 1.8 steals and a 41.7 three-point percentage), Curry leads all Finals participants with at least 50 minutes in box plus/minus (BPM "...is a basketball box score-based metric that estimates a basketball player’s contribution to the team when that player is on the court") and average game score (GmSc is "...a rough measure of a player's productivity for a single game"). He's third in total raw plus-minus.

No one is close in terms of those advanced numbers either.

To confirm that, we won't bother reciting the mouthful above for every player in this series. Instead, we'll sort everyone who meets that minutes threshold by the average of their ranks in BPM, GmSc and plus-minus per 100 possessions, as well as cumulative variants of each (and with some extra weight given to BPM and GmSc).

The point of with both rate and cumulative numbers (think points per game and total points) is to give credit to those players who've been on the floor the most.

With or without the criteria, the top spot on the list was a gimme. Now it's time to see if the rest of the list passes the eye test.