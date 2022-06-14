NBA Draft 2022 Rumors: Hawks, Blazers Have Discussed Trade Involving No. 7 Pick

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks could be looking to move up from No. 16 to get an impact player in the 2022 NBA draft.

According to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, "discussions have occurred" with the Portland Trail Blazers to potentially acquire the No. 7 pick.

If the Hawks do move into the top 10, they could target G League Ignite guard Dyson Daniels, who Kirschner called arguably the best perimeter defender in the draft. The Australia native averaged 11.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals in 14 G League starts last season.

Daniels could complement Hawks star Trae Young as a near opposite player on the court.

The prospect struggled as a shooter (25.5 percent from three-point range), but he has the size (6'6") and defensive ability to cover Young's weaknesses without taking away touches on the offensive end.

Atlanta could be aggressive in the June 23 draft as it tries to upgrade its roster after a disappointing season.

The Hawks reached the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, but they barely made the playoffs in 2022 through the play-in tournament. They lost to the Miami Heat in five games in the first round.

Young finished fourth in the NBA in scoring and third in assists per game while earning his second All-Star selection, but Atlanta clearly needs more help in order to take the next step toward contention.

The team is unlikely to find an impact player ready to contribute at 16, which could force the front office to either trade up or deal the pick for a proven commodity.

Portland, meanwhile, is coming off a brutal 27-55 season while missing the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Damian Lillard remained on the roster, but the team dealt most of its remaining talent including CJ McCollum, Norman Powell and Robert Covington.

Trading the No. 7 pick for more assets could help the Trail Blazers' long-term rebuild around Lillard.