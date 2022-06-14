Warriors' Draymond Green: Steph Curry Hasn't Been 'Helpless' Despite 'the Narrative'

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have seemed like a one-man show at times this postseason, but Draymond Green said the team has provided Stephen Curry with plenty of help.

"Obviously, we have spoke about helping him, and I don’t think he’s been out there helpless, like that's the narrative," Green said after the Game 5 win over the Boston Celtics on Monday at Chase Center. "But everybody’s doing their part, and tonight, a night that he didn’t have it going, we found offense elsewhere, and that’s kind of what it’s been."

Curry struggled in the Warriors' 104-94 victory, finishing with 16 points on 7-of-22 shooting and a rare 0-of-9 from three-point range. The rest of the team picked up the slack, including Andrew Wiggins with 26 points and 13 rebounds. Klay Thompson scored 21 while shooting 5-of-11 from beyond the arc.

Green also made a bigger impact Monday, with the Warriors plus-11 when he was on the court. The forward was minus-13 in the Game 3 defeat, leading to his own self-assessment that he played "like s--t."

A balanced attack would certainly help close out the series, even when Curry isn't at his best. Of course, the two-time NBA MVP has been the main attraction for Golden State.

He is averaging 30.6 points per game during the NBA Finals, 12.2 more than anyone else on the roster. Even after his shooting woes last game, he is making 41.7 percent from three during the series.

Without his 43-point explosion in Game 4, the Warriors could have been on the brink of elimination.

Curry averaged 25.5 points per game during the regular season but is averaging 27.0 in the playoffs and is now one win away from his fourth career title. Any added help from the rest of the rotation will be a bonus in Game 6 at TD Garden on Thursday and a possible Game 7.