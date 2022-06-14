Al Horford: 'There's No Tomorrow for' Celtics After Loss to Warriors in NBA Finals

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Boston Celtics center Al Horford realizes the team is in a do-or-die situation after falling behind 3-2 in the NBA Finals following a 104-94 Game 5 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Horford lamented Boston's poor play late in Game 5 before turning his focus to Game 6:

"Obviously we're a little discouraged after having such a good third to come out in the fourth and not execute like we needed to. We felt like we had opportunities, kind of started playing like we were playing earlier in the game. That's definitely, you know, tough.

"Our backs are against the wall. This is the time that we look at each other in the eyes and we got to figure it out. We have an opportunity now. Got to figure it out. There's no tomorrow for us."

The series shifts back to Boston where the Celtics will try to win Game 6 on Thursday and send the series to San Francisco for a decisive Game 7.

