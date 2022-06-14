4 WWE Stars Who Aren't Living Up to the Hype Right Now

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Every WWE Superstar is subjected to a certain level of hype just by being part of the biggest professional wrestling promotion in the world, but there are some who receive extra attention for a variety of reasons.

Some are major attractions, who are recognized around the world. They are presented as the top in the industry, but sometimes the hype around them is not reflected in their performance or availability.

Others are world-class in-ring performers who have everything about them stripped away in the name of sports entertainment, leaving what fans see as a significant downgrade.

However, others have benefited from significant screen time and storylines but have not shown the necessary advancement between the ropes.

These are the four competitors currently struggling to meet the hype surrounding them for one reason or another.