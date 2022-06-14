Warriors' Draymond Green: Steph Curry Will Be 'Livid' After Game 5 3-Point Struggles

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Stephen Curry finished 0-for-9 from three during the Golden State Warriors' 104-94 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, breaking a 233-game streak (regular season and playoffs) with a made three-point attempt, per ESPN Stats & Info (h/t Marc Spears).

It was also the first playoff game in his career where he failed to hit a three. And his teammate, Draymond Green, expected that to irk him, despite the win:

