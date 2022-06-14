X

    Warriors' Draymond Green: Steph Curry Will Be 'Livid' After Game 5 3-Point Struggles

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 14, 2022

    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    Stephen Curry finished 0-for-9 from three during the Golden State Warriors' 104-94 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, breaking a 233-game streak (regular season and playoffs) with a made three-point attempt, per ESPN Stats & Info (h/t Marc Spears).

    It was also the first playoff game in his career where he failed to hit a three. And his teammate, Draymond Green, expected that to irk him, despite the win:

    Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

    Draymond Green on Stephen Curry after missing all 9 of his 3s: “He’s going to be livid going into Game 6. And that’s exactly what we need.” <a href="https://t.co/xcAINm12jY">pic.twitter.com/xcAINm12jY</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.