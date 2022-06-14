X

    Andrew Wiggins Hyped as 'Future Warrior Legend' in Warriors' Game 5 Win vs. Celtics

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 14, 2022

    AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

    For the first four games of the NBA Finals, Stephen Curry did the heavy lifting for the Golden State Warriors. The question for the Dubs was who might step up if Curry had an off night.

    And the answer, resoundingly, was Andrew Wiggins.

    The man nicknamed Maple Jordan was awesome Monday night, scoring 26 points and adding 13 boards in Golden State's 104-94 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The Warriors took a 3-2 lead in the series.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    ANDREW WIGGINS.<br><br>GOODNIGHT.<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/warriors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@warriors</a>)<a href="https://t.co/sp6l1pDWrJ">pic.twitter.com/sp6l1pDWrJ</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Andrew Wiggins glides to the rim for the finish!<br><br>Q4 action on ABC <a href="https://t.co/VSpYtJ3L1T">pic.twitter.com/VSpYtJ3L1T</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Andrew Wiggins led the <a href="https://twitter.com/warriors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@warriors</a> to the 1st half lead with 16 points! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DubNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DubNation</a><br><br>🏀 16 PTS | 7 REB<br><br>2nd half coming up next on ABC <a href="https://t.co/ImUlw8JL5x">pic.twitter.com/ImUlw8JL5x</a>

    Wiggins was justifiably the toast of NBA Twitter after the win:

    kuz @kylekuzma

    Andrew Wiggins future warrior legend

    Sarah Spain @SarahSpain

    The Wiggins Game

    Vincent Bonsignore @VinnyBonsignore

    Wiggins saving the day

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Back-to-back monster games by Wiggins.

    Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano

    andrew wiggins really woke up this morning and said “i’m gonna go be the best player in a finals game tonight”

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    There was never, ever any question about Andrew Wiggins’ ability. <br><br>Best thing for Wiggs wasn’t just getting out of Minnesota; was getting dealt to Golden State and being around guys like Steph, Draymond and Klay.

    Ros Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21

    Good for Andrew Wiggins. Fit matters. Timing matters. Out here taking control of his own narrative &amp; his game is speaking

    Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

    This Wiggins game is just massive, given the circumstances. One that'll largely be forgotten if GSW wins the title, and Steph wins MVP. But probably the one that swings the series.

    Mark Phillips @SupremeDreams_1

    Wiggins want all the respect man Fr 😂 he legit going crazy

    Pat Forde @ByPatForde

    Better late than never, Andrew Wiggins. Former No. 1 pick has been a monster last two games

    Zach LaVine @ZachLaVine

    Keep killing <a href="https://twitter.com/22wiggins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@22wiggins</a> 😤

    Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns

    😤😤😤 <a href="https://t.co/CpxIAZqpU3">https://t.co/CpxIAZqpU3</a>

    Curry had his first poor shooting night in this series, finishing 7-of-22 from the field for 16 points. He was 0-of-9 from the field, though he did add eight assists to just one turnover.

    The Warriors won with depth—Klay Thompson had 21 points, while Jordan Poole and Gary Payton II combined to score 29 points off the bench—and consistency. The Celtics, meanwhile, killed themselves with turnovers (18) and poor free-throw shooting (21-of-31).

    And while Jayson Tatum played well (27 points, 10 boards), his running mate Jaylen Brown struggled mightily (18 points on 5-of-18 shooting from the field).

    Ultimately, though, this was the Wiggins game. If the Warriors go on to win the title, this performance won't soon be forgotten.

    The Dubs will have the chance to wrap things up in Boston on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

