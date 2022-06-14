Andrew Wiggins Hyped as 'Future Warrior Legend' in Warriors' Game 5 Win vs. Celtics

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

For the first four games of the NBA Finals, Stephen Curry did the heavy lifting for the Golden State Warriors. The question for the Dubs was who might step up if Curry had an off night.

And the answer, resoundingly, was Andrew Wiggins.

The man nicknamed Maple Jordan was awesome Monday night, scoring 26 points and adding 13 boards in Golden State's 104-94 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The Warriors took a 3-2 lead in the series.

Wiggins was justifiably the toast of NBA Twitter after the win:

Curry had his first poor shooting night in this series, finishing 7-of-22 from the field for 16 points. He was 0-of-9 from the field, though he did add eight assists to just one turnover.

The Warriors won with depth—Klay Thompson had 21 points, while Jordan Poole and Gary Payton II combined to score 29 points off the bench—and consistency. The Celtics, meanwhile, killed themselves with turnovers (18) and poor free-throw shooting (21-of-31).

And while Jayson Tatum played well (27 points, 10 boards), his running mate Jaylen Brown struggled mightily (18 points on 5-of-18 shooting from the field).

Ultimately, though, this was the Wiggins game. If the Warriors go on to win the title, this performance won't soon be forgotten.

The Dubs will have the chance to wrap things up in Boston on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.