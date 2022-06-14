Video: Russell Westbrook, Ja Morant, More Read Mean Tweets on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Justin Ford/Getty Images

As has become tradition during the NBA Finals, Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live featured the latest edition of NBA Mean Tweets.

This year's iteration was led off by Russell Westbrook, who had his wardrobe attacked. Ja Morant followed with a somewhat scathing tweet, though he took it well.

Anthony Edwards pointed out a typo in a tweet that was directed at him. He followed up by reaching out to the person who disparaged him in the first place:

Basketball Hall of Famer Gary Payton was the closer of the segment, and he didn't take kindly to being told he looked like an older version of rapper Kanye West.

This year's NBA Mean Tweets segment was released just prior to Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. The series is tied 2-2.