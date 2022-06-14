Lakers' Russell Westbrook Given Key to Oklahoma City; Played 11 Seasons with Thunder

Lakers' Russell Westbrook Given Key to Oklahoma City; Played 11 Seasons with ThunderJune 14, 2022
Former Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook was given a key to OKC on Monday.
Mayor David Holt @davidfholt
We are so grateful for all <a href="https://twitter.com/russwest44?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@russwest44</a> has done for our city through the years, and we want him to know he’s welcome here anytime. To make sure Russ can always come back home to OKC, I gave him the Key to the City. <a href="https://t.co/zrQK5yxRRf">pic.twitter.com/zrQK5yxRRf</a>
"My foundation, we want to continue to support things in Oklahoma City as much as we can," Westbrook, who currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, said during the ceremony. "This place for me was home, and it still is home for me."
His Why Not? Foundation had recently donated an outdoor futsal and basketball court to the city.
Westbrook, 33, spent 11 seasons with the Thunder, eight of them as an All-Star. He helped lead the team to nine playoff berths and one trip to the NBA Finals.