Lakers' Russell Westbrook Given Key to Oklahoma City; Played 11 Seasons with Thunder

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Former Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook was given a key to OKC on Monday.

"My foundation, we want to continue to support things in Oklahoma City as much as we can," Westbrook, who currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, said during the ceremony. "This place for me was home, and it still is home for me."

His Why Not? Foundation had recently donated an outdoor futsal and basketball court to the city.

Westbrook, 33, spent 11 seasons with the Thunder, eight of them as an All-Star. He helped lead the team to nine playoff berths and one trip to the NBA Finals.