76ers Rumors: Danny Green, No. 23 Draft Pick Being Shopped in Trade Talks

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are "exploring trades" involving the Danny Green and the No. 23 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

Green has a non-guaranteed $10 million salary for next season, and he is likely to miss much of the year if not all of it after suffering a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee in May. The injury came in the team's final game of the year, a Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat in Round 2 of the playoffs.

It had been a disappointing regular season for Green before the injury, with his 5.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game both his lowest marks since 2010-11.

The 34-year-old still has value when healthy as an elite three-and-D guard with a 39.9 career three-point percentage and one All-Defensive team selection. He was a starter on three different championship teams with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers.

If he can get healthy late in the year, Green can be a difference-maker in the 2023 playoffs.

Of course, the expiring contract will likely be more valuable in a trade as teams try to clear payroll. With the 76ers packaging a first-round pick, they could add an asset that is more likely to help them next season.

Philadelphia tied for the second-best record in the East this year at 51-31, although the team managed just the No. 4 seed and lost in the conference semifinals for the fourth time in five years.

Joel Embiid was an MVP contender while James Harden provided scoring balance from the perimeter. The team could still use more depth going into 2022-23 with a steep offensive drop-off after Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey.

If the 76ers don't trade the pick, O'Connor projected the squad would take Notre Dame wing Blake Wesley with the 23rd selection.