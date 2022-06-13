X

    NBA Trade Rumors: Nuggets Deal JaMychal Green to Thunder for No. 30 Draft Pick

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJune 13, 2022

    AP Photo/David Zalubowski

    The Denver Nuggets reportedly traded forward JaMychal Green and a 2027 first-round draft pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday in exchange for the No. 30 selection in the 2022 NBA draft and a pair of future second-round choices.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported full details of the deal, including the expectation for Green to pick up the player option in his two-year, $16.4 million contract for the 2022-23 season:

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    Green is expected to exercise his $8.2M contract for 2022-2023. Deal gives Nuggets flexibility to use a $6.4M tax mid-level exception or an $8.2M trade exception in offseason. Nuggets expect to be a tax-paying team. Thunder have $31M in cap space to absorb Green salary.

