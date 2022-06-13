NBA Trade Rumors: Nuggets Deal JaMychal Green to Thunder for No. 30 Draft Pick

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Denver Nuggets reportedly traded forward JaMychal Green and a 2027 first-round draft pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday in exchange for the No. 30 selection in the 2022 NBA draft and a pair of future second-round choices.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported full details of the deal, including the expectation for Green to pick up the player option in his two-year, $16.4 million contract for the 2022-23 season:

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

