Warriors Rumors: James Wiseman Could Return During Summer League After Knee Injury

Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a knee injury, but he reportedly could make his return in Summer League, according to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Wiseman received a plasma-rich injection in April during a trip to London with general manager Bob Myers, which has led to gradual progress in his rehab. He has reportedly increased his on-court activity in recent weeks and can sprint pain-free.

The next step is clearance for full-contact workouts, which could allow him to appear in Summer League this July.

The Warriors are "optimistic," per Charania and Slater, but a final determination will come in the next two weeks.

Wiseman initially suffered a torn meniscus in April 2021 and underwent surgery to repair it. He was expected to return to the team during the 2021-22 season, but he suffered multiple setbacks and only managed one G League game for the Santa Cruz Warriors.

If the 21-year-old can at least get onto the court for the Summer League, he could use it to work his way back to full strength in time for 2022-23. It would also provide valuable reps that were lost over the past year-and-a-half.

The 2020 No. 2 overall pick showed upside when on the court, averaging 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in just 21.4 minutes per game as a rookie.

Wiseman has still only played 39 games in two NBA seasons after appearing in just three college games at Memphis in 2019-20.

With 2020 No. 3 pick LaMelo Ball developing into a star and other players from the class—including Tyrese Haliburton and Tyrese Maxey—competing at a high level, Golden State might be regretting its selection. The center needs to get healthy in order to change the perception.