Alexa Bliss and the 5 Most Poorly Booked WWE Superstars

It is still relatively early into Ciampa's main roster run but thus far, things are not looking positive for a guy who defined NXT during his time there.

A former world champion with the black-and-gold brand, The Blackheart is a celebrated performer who can cut an emotional promo one minute and wrestle an intense classic the next. He is a great pro wrestler who any company would be privileged to have on its roster.

Maybe that is why it is so disheartening that he has appeared on six Main Event broadcasts, a show with limited viewership, rather than taking his rightful place among prime-time players on Monday nights.

Ciampa has been portrayed as a bounty hunter of sorts, attacking Mustafa Ali and squaring off with him in his only two Raw matches.

Instead of sharing the ring with Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins, the 37-year-old has been relegated to working two straight Main Event tapings with 24-7 champion Reggie.

That is a major misuse of his talents and a huge indictment on WWE Creative. Sure, he was always going to face an uphill battle in terms of his size, but if his work in NXT did not prove to officials that he is a performer who should not be defined by his size, then all hope may be lost for this current crop of writers.

The only reason he does not rank higher on this list is because it is so early in his run. Comedic matches on the Island of Misfit Toys that is Main Event will not cut it, though, and may land Ciampa at the top of this countdown in the future.

