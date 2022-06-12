Jayson Tatum 'Confident' Celtics Will Respond After Game 4 Loss to Warriors

Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

The momentum in the 2022 NBA Finals is squarely with the Golden State Warriors ahead of Monday's Game 5 at Chase Center. But Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum isn't shaken in the slightest.

"We've been here before, third time in a row, I feel like, that we've been here. So we know what it takes. We know what we have to do, the attention to detail, things like that," Tatum told reporters Sunday. "And I'm confident, like I've been all playoffs, confident in the fact that we'll respond and play better for the majority of the game tomorrow."

The Warriors managed to tie the series 2-2 with a 107-97 victory in Friday's Game 4 at TD Garden. Golden State star point guard Stephen Curry poured in 43 points on 14-of-26 shooting with seven three-pointers.

Tatum had 23 points Friday but struggled with his efficiency, shooting 8-of-23 from the field. It was the 24-year-old's third time in the series against the Warriors that he shot under 40 percent. He admitted after the game that he expects better from himself.

"It's on me. I got to be better," Tatum said. "I know I'm impacting the game in other ways, but I got to be more efficient, shoot the ball better, finish at the rim better. I take accountability for that."

The Celtics managed to steal a win on the Warriors' home floor in Game 1, so they're not intimidated by the prospect of returning to the Bay Area for Game 5. Tatum indicated that his teammates relish the opportunity to score an upset in a road game.

"They got a great crowd, great fanbase. Obviously, they've been in this position many of times. ... But, you know, it's basketball," Tatum said Sunday. "I feel like, for whatever reason, we played somewhat better on the road this playoffs than we have at home."