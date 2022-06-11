LeBron James on Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Tributes to Lakers Star: 'Man I Love This Kid!'

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Atlanta Braves center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr.'s home run celebrations have caught the attention of LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers star responded enthusiastically to Acuna's baby-powder celebration in Atlanta's dugout following his leadoff homer in Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

This marks the second time in less than a week that Acuna has paid homage to one of James' signature moments. He used the four-time NBA MVP's silencer celebration after hitting a homer in a June 5 game against the Colorado Rockies.

Acuna previously received a stamp of approval from James to use the silencer when he first pulled it out on May 7.

It's not a surprise to see Acuna, who was six years old during James' rookie season in 2003-04, is influenced by the NBA icon.

It's also apparent that Acuna is just a big basketball fan. He used Trae Young's "Ice Trae" celebration two days after breaking out the silencer.

Acuna has established himself as one of the best and most exciting players in Major League Baseball. The 24-year-old was the 2018 NL Rookie of the Year and is a two-time All-Star.

A torn ACL suffered in July 2021 kept Acuna out of action for Atlanta's run to the World Series last season.

Since making his season debut on April 28, Acuna hasn't shown any rust. He entered Saturday hitting .319/.412/.522 with five homers and 11 stolen bases in 30 games.