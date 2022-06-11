NASCAR at Sonoma 2022: Odds, Preview and Top Storylines

0 of 3

Chris Williams/Sonoma Raceway via Icon Sportswire

The NASCAR Cup Series begins a mini road course swing on Sunday at Sonoma Raceway.

Sonoma was usually the first road course on the schedule, but the alterations made to the race lineup for 2022 made it the second one on the docket. Ross Chastain won the first road course race of the season at the Circuit of the Americas.

The Cup Series will be on road courses for two of the next three races. The series goes to Road America in Wisconsin on July 3. There is a week off in the schedule after Sunday's race in Sonoma.

Only four active Cup Series drivers have been to Victory Lane in Sonoma since 2012. Martin Truex Jr. owns three victories at the track, while Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson each won once.

Larson, Truex and Busch are high up on the odds chart to win the Toyota-Save Mart 350. Chase Elliott is the pre-race favorite.

Elliott has been a road course ace throughout his NASCAR career, but he has yet to conquer the California circuit.