Kenny Omega's Top 5 Feuds When He Returns to AEW Dynamite

0 of 6

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

From the very beginning, Kenny Omega has been a defining pillar of All Elite Wrestling. Alongside The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes, he created the original foundation that helped the promotion grow into what it has become.

After losing the AEW World Heavyweight Championship to "Hangman" Adam Page in November 2021, The Cleaner was forced to step away due to a compilation of injuries and still has no established return date.

When he does come back, though, Omega will provide a boost to a product that has been running smoothly but not growing nearly as quickly without him.

There are plenty of interesting names he could feud with from CM Punk to Bryan Danielson as well as great stories he could tell with the likes of Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly.

Here are the top five options who can help Omega hit the ground running when returns to action.

