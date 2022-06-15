Kenny Omega's Top 5 Feuds When He Returns to AEW Dynamite

Kenny Omega's Top 5 Feuds When He Returns to AEW DynamiteJune 15, 2022
From the very beginning, Kenny Omega has been a defining pillar of All Elite Wrestling. Alongside The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes, he created the original foundation that helped the promotion grow into what it has become.
After losing the AEW World Heavyweight Championship to "Hangman" Adam Page in November 2021, The Cleaner was forced to step away due to a compilation of injuries and still has no established return date.
When he does come back, though, Omega will provide a boost to a product that has been running smoothly but not growing nearly as quickly without him.
There are plenty of interesting names he could feud with from CM Punk to Bryan Danielson as well as great stories he could tell with the likes of Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly.
Here are the top five options who can help Omega hit the ground running when returns to action.
Honorable Mention
- Eddie Kingston: The Mad King is the one of the top babyfaces in AEW and has consistently elevated his game to match the competition. He has had one of the best years of any AEW star, but a feud with Omega has no history and will need time to build.
- Samoa Joe: This is another story that would not be easy to set up but would be fantastic in execution. Joe can sell any rivalry with his mic skills. He is a bruiser who will work well with Omega. This has to happen eventually.
- Swerve Strickland: Swerve is one of the smoothest wrestlers in AEW. Omega is the rare man who could outmatch him. What makes the feud so compelling is how The Cleaner can help raise his standing.
- Wheeler Yuta: The future of AEW has been shaped around some exciting young stars. One man on the brink of breaking out is Yuta. Omega can help him, but if this story is rushed, The Cleaner could end his rise before it gains any steam.
5. Kyle O'Reilly
While there may be another member of The Undisputed Elite stable who Kenny Omega is more directly set up to feud with, Kyle O'Reilly has proved he could well be the best member of the group.
His matches with Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, Samoa Joe and Jungle Boy recently have been eye-openers, especially since he was largely seen as a tag team wrestler in WWE NXT.
It would be easy to build off this momentum into a rivalry with Omega. The two do not have a direct history, but they have friends in common to play into the angle.
The matches would be great no matter when they happen, and any potential shortcomings of either man as a talker can be helped by the level of talent around them.
4. Darby Allin
Darby Allin is another one of AEW's foundations. He has made the most of every opportunity to date while further crafting his legacy with each big match.
Somehow, though, he has never crossed paths with Omega.
If The Cleaner remains a heel, a feud with Allin would help reintroduce him to audiences. He probably knows the 29-year-old better than most of the AEW roster just from watching his matches over these three years.
The story is easy to tell given Allin has a vendetta against all of The Undisputed Elite. Despite being out of action, Omega is still the leader of the group.
The Daredevil would struggle to defeat Omega, but he has made the most of working with many wrestlers he loses to in the end. It is more about the performance than the result.
3. Bryan Danielson
AEW has a rare few contests that can be considered among the greatest. One was the dream match between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson at Grand Slam in 2021.
Both men have legitimate claims to the title of greatest wrestler in the world, and they will have to feud eventually. It cannot just be left at one match.
With The American Dragon fully established in AEW as a part of Blackpool Combat Club, a feud between BCC and Undisputed Elite can help push these two together. From there, Omega vs. Danielson will be the highlight.
If AEW wants an instant hit that challenges The Cleaner, Danielson is the perfect man for the job. While there are stories that have been better established in Omega's absence, no bout will be better.
2. CM Punk
Omega was the top man in AEW while he held the world title. "Hangman" Adam Page took his place for a time, but he was overshadowed by many new signings. And there was no bigger signing than CM Punk.
Omega and Punk have managed to just miss each other so far. The Cleaner needed surgery around the time The Best in the World began to find his footing again.
Whether it happens right after both men are healthy again or takes a few months, Omega vs. Punk is an inevitability. It is the biggest story AEW has to tell.
Punk has worked well with just about everyone since returning to action, and Omega could be the most gifted athlete he has faced.
Combined with the mic work of both men, this would be a story that could take AEW to the next level.
1. Adam Cole
From the moment Adam Cole arrived in AEW, his story with Omega has been in motion.
In The Cleaner's absence, the former NXT star has taken over The Elite and molded them into a new super group: The Undisputed Elite.
Cole has forced his way into opportunities with the help of The Young Bucks and reDRagon. While there have been some hints of dissension, no one has truly challenged his claim as the leader.
That moment has been left to Omega. When he returns, he will have a tough time taking back his spot, which leads to a feud that can define AEW for many months.
Cole has had several good matches in AEW since his arrival but lacked for truly great ones. He and Omega can do something special together while helping raise the attention on the other members of The Undisputed Elite.
From singles matches to trios clashes to battles in Blood and Guts, this is a rivalry that will help build back up Omega as one of the best wrestlers in the world.