Warriors' Klay Thompson 'Mesmerized' by Steph Curry in Game 4: 'Looks Effortless'

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson heaped praise upon teammate Stephen Curry after the point guard dropped 43 points in a 107-97 road win over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday.

Curry made 14-of-26 shots (7-of-14 three-pointers) and 8-of-9 free throws alongside 10 rebounds and four assists.

The 34-year-old also dominated down the stretch with 10 points in the final four minutes during the Warriors' 17-3 game-closing run. He notably hit a three-pointer to give the Warriors a 100-94 lead with 1:42 remaining.

Curry has been nothing short of sensational in the NBA Finals, scoring 34.3 points per game. He'll look to keep it going when the Warriors host the C's for Game 5 in San Francisco's Chase Center on Monday at 9 p.m. ET. Golden State and Boston are tied at two games apiece in the best-of-seven series.