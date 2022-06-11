Steph Curry Talks Draymond Green's 'Championship Grit' After Warriors' Game 4 Win

Jesse D. GarrabrantNBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry dropped 43 points in his team's 107-97 road win over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday.

He's been carrying the team offensively with other teammates struggling, including Draymond Green, who's had just 4.3 PPG in the NBA Finals (four total in the last two games).

However, Green made some big plays down the stretch Friday, and Curry gave praise to his teammate in a postgame interview with Lisa Salters (1:50 mark).

"Championship grit," Curry said when asked about Green bouncing back late from a bad first half and sitting through some fourth-quarter stretches.

"He knows he can still play better. But to turn the page, get rid of that first half and make winning plays—just show his presence and determination. We do this together. There’s no doubt about it. It’s not an individual thing, and it’s not just the stat sheet."

Green assisted on a Curry three that gave the Dubs a 100-94 lead, but Celtics center Al Horford hit a three in response.

Klay Thompson missed a three on the other end, but Green grabbed the offensive rebound and dished it to Kevon Looney for a layup to kick-start a 7-0 game-closing run.

The Looney shot may have been the biggest bucket of the game, as it put the Warriors up two possessions and prevented Boston from getting a chance to tie the matchup. That bucket doesn't happen without Green.

Now Curry, Green and the Warriors will look to take a 3-2 series lead when they host Boston for Game 5 on Monday at 9 p.m. ET.