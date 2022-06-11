Jayson Tatum Catches Heat from NBA Twitter for Struggles in Celtics' Game 4 Loss

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors knotted the NBA Finals at two games apiece after Stephen Curry dropped 43 points in a 107-97 Game 4 road win against Boston Celtics on Friday evening.

On the flip side, Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum struggled mightily.

The former Duke star did register a team-high 23 points, as well as 11 rebounds, six assists and three blocks.

However, he also shot 8-of-23 (4-of-15 on two-pointers) and committed six turnovers. Tatum started hot and found himself with 18 points three-plus minutes into the second half, but he scored just five the rest of the way.

He made his first fourth-quarter bucket—a three-pointer with 10:46 remaining—but missed his final four shots and did not score the remainder of the game.

Tatum has made just 28-of-82 field goals (34.1 percent) in the NBA Finals. His offensive efficiency is a legitimate concern right now, with Game 4 serving as the exclamation point.

NBA Twitter noted his struggles during the game.

Tatum is a three-time All-Star who just made his first-ever All-NBA First Team, and he's certainly capable of turning this around quickly. He'll get a chance to do just that for Game 5 on Monday at 9 p.m. ET in San Francisco's Chase Center.