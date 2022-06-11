X

    Jayson Tatum Catches Heat from NBA Twitter for Struggles in Celtics' Game 4 Loss

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 11, 2022

    The Golden State Warriors knotted the NBA Finals at two games apiece after Stephen Curry dropped 43 points in a 107-97 Game 4 road win against Boston Celtics on Friday evening.

    On the flip side, Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum struggled mightily.

    The former Duke star did register a team-high 23 points, as well as 11 rebounds, six assists and three blocks.

    However, he also shot 8-of-23 (4-of-15 on two-pointers) and committed six turnovers. Tatum started hot and found himself with 18 points three-plus minutes into the second half, but he scored just five the rest of the way.

    He made his first fourth-quarter bucket—a three-pointer with 10:46 remaining—but missed his final four shots and did not score the remainder of the game.

    Tatum has made just 28-of-82 field goals (34.1 percent) in the NBA Finals. His offensive efficiency is a legitimate concern right now, with Game 4 serving as the exclamation point.

    NBA Twitter noted his struggles during the game.

    Doc Louallen @LouallenDoc

    Jayson Tatum owes his team straight 40+ games. This is horrendous series for him. I don’t care about stats, he turns the ball over way too much and doesn’t score on his mismatches. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CelticsVsWarriors?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CelticsVsWarriors</a>

    Michael Hurley @michaelFhurley

    Robert Williams was 3-for-3. The other four Celtics starters shot 26-for-66 from the field. Tatum was 8-for-23 with six turnovers. Such an absolutely massive game, Celtics didn’t get a superstar performance. Golden State, quite obviously, did.

    Alex Barth @RealAlexBarth

    Jayson Tatum was 1/5 from the floor in the fourth quarter. His last shot attempt came with 3:28 to play.

    Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley

    I got to say, Jayson Tatum has been pretty underwhelming so far in this series.

    Dan Greenberg @StoolGreenie

    8-23 for Tatum is unfortunate

    Mike Ryan (Ruiz) 🙌🏽 @MichaelRyanRuiz

    Not sure I get what Tatum has been doing this 4th quarter so far

    Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

    Tatum hiding in plain sight last two minutes…

    Ducis Rodgers @duciswild

    Anyone see Jayson Tatum in this 4th quarter? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GSWvsBOS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GSWvsBOS</a>

    Dakota Randall @DakRandallNESN

    Warriors didn't even play well in the fourth. Tatum just disappeared and the Celtics played some god-awful, bombs-away offense

    Tatum is a three-time All-Star who just made his first-ever All-NBA First Team, and he's certainly capable of turning this around quickly. He'll get a chance to do just that for Game 5 on Monday at 9 p.m. ET in San Francisco's Chase Center.

