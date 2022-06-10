Former Lakers Guard Nick Young to Box Rapper Blueface at Crypto.com Arena

Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young and rapper Blueface are set to duke it out in a celebrity boxing match on July 30.

According to TMZ Sports, Young and Blueface will be part of the Social Gloves event at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Young spent five of his 12 NBA seasons calling Crypto.com Arena home back when it was known as Staples Center. Swaggy P spent part of one season with the Los Angeles Clippers and four seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 37-year-old Young starred in the NBA from 2007-19, averaging 11.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.4 three-pointers made and 1.0 assist per game.

Blueface, 25, is an L.A. native like Young, but unlike his opponent, he has some fighting experience.

The popular musician signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship last year and beat TikTok star Kane Trujillo by unanimous decision in a three-round, gloved, amateur bout in July 2021.

Aside from Young vs. Blueface, the headline fight at Social Gloves will be a clash between YouTubers Austin McBroom and AnEsonGib.

It was also reported this week by TMZ Sports that Le'Veon Bell, a free-agent NFL running back with three Pro Bowl and two first-team All-Pro nods to his credit, will compete on the card.