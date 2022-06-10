Jazz Rumors: Pistons Assistant Jerome Allen to Interview for Head Coaching Job

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Detroit Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen is reportedly scheduled to interview for the Utah Jazz's head coach vacancy.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons granted Allen permission to interview, and the first round of interviews are set to take place on Zoom in the coming days.

Utah is in search of a new head coach in the wake of Quin Snyder resigning this week after eight seasons at the helm for the Jazz.

Upon stepping down, Snyder expressed his belief that the Jazz players need a "new voice to continue to evolve," per ESPN.

While Snyder led the Jazz to six consecutive playoff appearances, they never made it out of the second round during that time. That included a first-round exit at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks this season.

Allen, who was a second-round draft pick of the Minnesota Timberwolves in 1995 out of the University of Pennsylvania, spent two seasons in the NBA as a player with the T-Wolves, Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets.

He also played professionally overseas before breaking into coaching with one of his first jobs being as an assistant at his alma mater from 2009 to 2015.

Allen then served as an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics from 2015 to 2021 before spending this season with the Pistons.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Wojnarowski reported that the Jazz have also received permission to interview New York Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant, Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee and Celtics assistants Will Hardy and Joe Mazzulla.

Utah will reportedly interview in-house candidate Alex Jensen and former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts as well.

While there are some question marks regarding whether the Jazz will keep their roster together or seek a blockbuster trade, the Utah job is currently appealing thanks largely to the presence of All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.