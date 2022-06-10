NBA Rumors: Christian Wood Trade Market Expected to Be Explored by Rockets

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

NBA executives reportedly expect the Houston Rockets "to gauge the trade market" for big man Christian Wood.

In a mock draft, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype projected Duke forward Paolo Banchero to be selected by the Rockets at No. 3:

"Banchero's expected arrival could have a huge impact on the future of Christian Wood, who's entering the final year of his contract at $14.3 million. Rival executives who've spoken with HoopsHype expect the Rockets to gauge the trade market on Wood's value this summer. Houston needs to decide if Wood, who turns 27 in September, is going to be a long-term member of the core or be traded for future assets that may align better with Jalen Green and potentially Banchero."

Wood, who has played six seasons, averaged 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game last year.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.